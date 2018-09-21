Militants kill three abducted policemen in Jammu & Kashmir

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In a major cause of concern for police, militants have killed three policemen from volatile south Kashmir’s Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police sources said militants conducted raids on the residences of policemen and Special Police Officers (SPOs) in Shopian district during the preceding night. They said militants conducted raids in the Kapran and Batagund villages of the Shopian district abducted four policemen including three SPOs.

The abducted SPOs have been identified as Firdous Ahmad Kuchay, Kuldeep Singh and Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, all residents of Shopian. The joint teams of Police, CRPF and army launched a massive combing and search operation in Shopian villages in the morning to trace the abducted policemen. Police suspect the hand of Hizbul Mujahideen militants behind the abductions.

The Hizb operational chief Riyaz Naikoo had recently warned the policemen to quit the police force or face “consequences”. Last month, militants had abducted family members of 11 policemen in a tit-for-tat reaction after policemen had detained family members of militants.