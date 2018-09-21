Home Nation

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat harps on Ram temple issue

Published: 21st September 2018 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh BJP National President Amit Shah and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during a book release function in New Delhi Thursday Sep 20 2018. | PTI

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as the BJP maintains a studied silence on the construction of Ram temple, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday derided the delay in the decision on the Ramjanmabhoomi issue, while seeking to build the shrine at the earliest.

Bhagwat also decried at the idea of seeking proofs of the birthplace of Ram at Ayodhya, saying that the collective faith of the society cannot be questioned.

“’Janmabhoomi ek hi hoti hai’ (the birthplace remains the same). Yet, we witness attempts to question the faith of the people passed on for many centuries.

‘Ye aisa hi ki aa bail muje maar’ (It’s akin to inviting trouble). On political grounds when truth and justice are delayed, it breeds injustice and leads to violence,” Bhagwat said at the launch of two books on Ayodhya authored by journalist Hemant Sharma.

He drew a parallel between politics over the Ramjanmabhoomi movement and Mahabharat to argue that ‘vested interests’ sow seeds of discords among social constituents.  

BJP chief Amit Shah stated that the country has waged a silent struggle for five centuries since the demolition of Ram temple.

“The Ramjanmabhoomi movement has been India’s biggest mass campaign since Independence. People from Kanyakumari to Gujarat are annoyed at not seeing the Ram temple during their pilgrimage to the holy city. Ayodhya is a testimony to the barbaric attack on the country,” he added.

