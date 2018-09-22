11-year-old raped by govt hospital staff in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a member of the housekeeping staff at a government hospital in Rohini, in northwest Delhi, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at ESI Hospital in Rohini, where the girl was admitted for medical treatment a week ago, and it came to light on Friday morning. A case has been registered at the KN Katju Marg Police Station.

“The girl, in the morning, stepped out of her ward to find a member of the nursing staff who could give her some medication for stomach ache, when the accused spotted her. The 40-year-old then took her to a staff quarter, where he raped her,” a police official said.

According to the police, the accused was employed on contract at the hospital. “The accused has been arrested and booked under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC,” the police official added.

The family members of the girl have written letters to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain regarding the sexual assault on her by a member of the hospital staff.