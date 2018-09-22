Bangladeshi migrants are 'termites', will be removed from voters' list: Amit Shah

By PTI

JAIPUR: BJP president Amit Shah said Saturday Bangladeshi migrants are like "termites" and each one of them will be struck off the electoral roll.

Referring to the draft National Register of Citizens recently published in Assam, he said, "The BJP government brought NRC and prima facie identified nearly 40 lakh illegal immigrants.

The BJP government will pick out each and every infiltrator, he said.

"BJP sarkaar ek-ek ghuspaithiye ko chun-chun kar matdata suchi se hatane ka kaam karegi(The BJP government will weed out each and every infiltrator from the voters' list)," Shah was speaking at a public meeting in Sawai Madhopur district's Gangapur before heading for another event in Kota.

The Bharatiya Janata Party chief was in Rajasthan earlier this month as well as his party and the Congress gear up for the Assembly elections by the year-end.

The BJP government in Rajasthan is like the unshakeable 'Angad ka Paon', he said referring to a character in Ramayana whose foot even Ravana could not move.

The Congress cannot do any good for the country as that party has neither a leader nor a policy, he said.

Calling Rahul Gandhi "Rahul Baba", Shah said while he is demanding an account of the work done by the BJP, the people want him to tell them what the four generations of his own family have done.

He said Rajasthan was a 'Bimaru' state during the Congress rule but Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje had worked to bring in progress. He said both the central and the state governments had initiated development projects.