Home Nation

BJP lashes out at Pakistan PM, says no talks as long as Indian soldiers are being killed

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asked what else can be expected from a 'person who is sitting in the position of prime minister at the directions of his country's army'.

Published: 22nd September 2018 09:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 09:43 PM   |  A+A-

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The ruling BJP on Saturday lashed out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan saying he is in the chair on the directions of his country's army and India will not hold talks with the neighbour till its soldiers are being killed.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) remarks came after Khan hit out at India for cancelling a meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York this month.

"All my life, I have come across small men occupying big offices who do not have the vision to see the larger picture," Khan tweeted earlier on Saturday.

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asked what else can be expected from a "person who is sitting in the position of prime minister at the directions of his country's army".

"There will be no talks with Pakistan till our soldiers keep getting killed," he said at a press conference here.

India on Friday cited the "brutal" killing of three policemen in Jammu and Kashmir and the release of the postal stamps "glorifying" Kashmiri militant Burhan Wani for calling off the meeting between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Announcing the cancellation of the meeting, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said the incidents "exposed" the "true face" of Pakistan's new Prime Minister Imran Khan to the world as well as Islamabad's evil agenda behind the proposal for talks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Imran Khan BJP India Pakistan talks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival