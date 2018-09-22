BJP lashes out at Pakistan PM, says no talks as long as Indian soldiers are being killed

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The ruling BJP on Saturday lashed out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan saying he is in the chair on the directions of his country's army and India will not hold talks with the neighbour till its soldiers are being killed.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) remarks came after Khan hit out at India for cancelling a meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York this month.

"All my life, I have come across small men occupying big offices who do not have the vision to see the larger picture," Khan tweeted earlier on Saturday.

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asked what else can be expected from a "person who is sitting in the position of prime minister at the directions of his country's army".

"There will be no talks with Pakistan till our soldiers keep getting killed," he said at a press conference here.

India on Friday cited the "brutal" killing of three policemen in Jammu and Kashmir and the release of the postal stamps "glorifying" Kashmiri militant Burhan Wani for calling off the meeting between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Announcing the cancellation of the meeting, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said the incidents "exposed" the "true face" of Pakistan's new Prime Minister Imran Khan to the world as well as Islamabad's evil agenda behind the proposal for talks.