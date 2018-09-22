Home Nation

Cow urine and dung based soaps, face packs made by RSS-backed centre on Amazon

A centre run by the RSS will first put up a dozen products related to health, beauty and apparel on the website for sale.

Published: 22nd September 2018 03:56 PM

By PTI

MATHURA: Soaps, face packs, shampoos and medicinal products made from cow urine and dung may soon be just a click away as an RSS-backed centre says it is set to sell these on e-commerce major Amazon India.

Deen Dayal Dham, a centre run by the RSS in Farah town of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, will first put up a dozen products related to health, beauty and apparel on the website for sale, a manger at the centre said.

"We had a discussion about this with Amazon a few days ago. After a week or so, advertisements of our products will reflect on Amazon's website and people will be able to order our products through it," said Ghanshyam Gupta.

"As soon as an order is placed on Amazon, the website will inform us and accordingly, the goods will be dispatched from our centre here," he said.

Gupta, who has been associated with Deen Dayal Dham for more than two decades, said women living in nearby villages are working with Deen Dayal Kamdhenu Gaushala pharmacy.

The pharmacy makes products like Ghanvati, used for treatment of general fever and building immunity, panchvagya churn and chayawanprash.

The tailoring unit of the centre creates various styles of kurtas, some of them popularised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Gupta said.

"Amazon's courier service is currently not available here. So we have signed an agreement with the Indian Postal Department and it has ensured that the products will be delivered within 10 days," he added.

