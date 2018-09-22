Home Nation

Five Lashkar men eliminated after 48-hr operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora

Five Lashkar militants were killed at the end of a two-day long encounter with security forces in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday.

Published: 22nd September 2018 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Five Lashkar militants were killed at the end of a two-day long encounter with security forces in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday.

A joint contingent of police, CRPF and Army had laid siege around Shokhbaba village at Sumlar on Friday morning after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of militants there.

As the security personnel plugged off all escape routes and started the combing operation, they came under fire from militants. Soon, a gunfight broke out in the village.

A police officer said two militants were killed till Thursday evening. “Three other militants kept on engaging the security men,” he said.

Additional troops were rushed to the area to tighten the cordon and prevent militants from escaping.
Intermittent gunshots continued during the night. However, the intensity of firing picked up in the morning. By evening,  three more militants were eliminated.

Besides arms and ammunition, security personnel recovered bodies of the five militants from the encounter site. Troopers conducted search operation after the guns fell silent in the village.

According to the officer, the slain militants were part of a freshly infiltrated militant group. Bandipora was once the hub of counter-insurgents but now Lashkar militants are active in the district, which acts as a transit route for infiltrating militants.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash