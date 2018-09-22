Home Nation

Islampur clash: BJP calls for 12-hour shutdown in West Bengal on Wednesday

The villagers of Daribhit had claimed that the students were hit by bullets fired by police.

Published: 22nd September 2018 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flag used for representational purpose (Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The BJP has called a 12-hour shutdown in West Bengal on September 26 to protest the killing of two students in a clash with police in North Dinajpur district in the state.

Announcing the shutdown, senior BJP leaders Mukul Roy and Pratap Banerjee accused the state government of failing to control the situation in Islampur, where the clash occurred on Thursday at Daribhit High School.

The villagers of Daribhit had claimed that the students were hit by bullets fired by police.

However, the police had denied its involvement, even as the district superintendent of police had conceded that the two had died of bullet injuries.

Pratap Banerjee said, "We have decided to call a 12-hour shutdown in the state against the killing two people in police firing in Islampur area." The people of Islampur and the entire state are "fed up with the misrule of TMC in Bengal" and the shutdown will be "an expression of people's anger against the anti-people government", he said here.

SP Sumnit Kumar had said members of the mob were carrying bombs and arms, and 14 policemen were injured in the clash.

Seven people, including some BJP supporters, were detained in connection with the incident which took place when the students and locals stopped three newly recruited Urdu teachers from entering the school with police help on Thursday.

The students had said they needed science and english teachers and not Urdu teachers, and demanded that all vacant teaching posts in the school be filled. The BJP had observed a 12-hour shutdown in North Dinajpur district on Friday over the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengal school firing North Dinajpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash