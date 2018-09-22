Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra quits BJP, says joining party was a 'big mistake'

By PTI

JAIPUR: Ahead of the Assembly polls in Rajasthan, former Union minister Jaswant Singh's son and BJP MLA Manvendra Singh Saturday said he has quit the party.

He announced the decision at a press conference after addressing a rally at Pachpadra in his Barmer constituency.

He said he was yet to take a decision on whether to join the Congress or not.

At the rally, he indicated that joining the Bharatiya Janata Party was a "big mistake". "Kamal ka phool, badi bhool," he said.

When contacted by PTI after the public meeting, dubbed 'swabhiman' or self-respect rally, he said, 'I am no longer in BJP.'

Earlier, the MLA referred to the denial of a party ticket to his father Jaswant Singh in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.