Home Nation

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah says killing of three cops aimed at disturbing peace

National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah said such acts are not only aimed at disturbing peace but also causing discomfort and loss to society.

Published: 22nd September 2018 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. (File photo)

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Expressing his anguish over the killing of three constables of Jammu and Kashmir police by militants in south Kashmir district of Shopian on Friday, National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah said such acts are not only aimed at disturbing peace but also causing discomfort and loss to society.

A police spokesman said here that former chief minister Dr Abdullah on Saturday visited Police Headquarters here and met Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh and senior police officers.

He expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved families of three police personnel martyred in dastardly act of terror by some proscribed militant outfits, yesterday.

READ| Cancellation of India-Pakistan talks bad news for Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti

Dr Abdulah expressed his anguish and said that police force was performing its lawful duties for maintaining peace and tranquillity in the state and such acts are not only aimed at disturbing peace but also causing discomfort and loss to the civil society.

The MP from Srinagar constituency appreciated the role of police force, particularly the lower ranks, who are helpful to people on day to day basis throughout the state and perform their duties under different circumstances.

''We stand by the members of the force and their families in this hour of grief,'' the NC president said.

The DGP thanked Dr Abdullah for his concern for J&K police. He said that such visit is a great morale booster for police personnel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Farooq Abdullah Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash