National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah says killing of three cops aimed at disturbing peace

SRINAGAR: Expressing his anguish over the killing of three constables of Jammu and Kashmir police by militants in south Kashmir district of Shopian on Friday, National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah said such acts are not only aimed at disturbing peace but also causing discomfort and loss to society.

A police spokesman said here that former chief minister Dr Abdullah on Saturday visited Police Headquarters here and met Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh and senior police officers.

He expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved families of three police personnel martyred in dastardly act of terror by some proscribed militant outfits, yesterday.

Dr Abdulah expressed his anguish and said that police force was performing its lawful duties for maintaining peace and tranquillity in the state and such acts are not only aimed at disturbing peace but also causing discomfort and loss to the civil society.

The MP from Srinagar constituency appreciated the role of police force, particularly the lower ranks, who are helpful to people on day to day basis throughout the state and perform their duties under different circumstances.

''We stand by the members of the force and their families in this hour of grief,'' the NC president said.

The DGP thanked Dr Abdullah for his concern for J&K police. He said that such visit is a great morale booster for police personnel.