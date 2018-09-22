Home Nation

People of Chhattisgarh mature enough to elect stable governemnt: PM Narendra Modi

Modi said Chhattisgarh had been known for violence by Naxals, explosion and bloodshed, and the BJP government has overcome all these challenges.

Published: 22nd September 2018 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | Twitter / PIBIndia)

By PTI

CHAMPA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday virtually kicked off the election campaign for the BJP in Chhattisgarh by saying that people of the state are mature enough to elect a stable government.

At a public rally here, he said the only objective of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Chhattisgarh were the welfare of the poor and the common people.

"Despite allegations, rumours and misinformation, people of Chhattisgarh have been giving stable governments," he said.

READ| PM Modi faces calls for resignation over Rafale deal

Modi said Chhattisgarh had been known for violence by Naxals, explosion and bloodshed, and the BJP government has overcome all these challenges.

"Chhattisgarh has created its own place among the states which are on the path of development," he said.

The prime minister said the central government will ensure that power connection is given to every home across the country under the Saubhgya Yojana.

Modi also said Chhattisgarh has changed the perception that smaller states suffer from political instability. The state Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh are likely to take place by the end of this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Modi Chhattisgarh Assembly election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash