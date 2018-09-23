Home Nation

Gujarat: Man lynched to death over suspicion of being thief

The incident took place at Harigadh village in Danta teshil on Saturday night, following which six persons were arrested Sunday, said sub-inspector B K Goswami.

Published: 23rd September 2018 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

PALANPUR: An unidentified man was lynched by a mob in Banaskantha district of Gujarat on the suspicion that he was a thief, police said Sunday.

The incident took place at Harigadh village in Danta teshil on Saturday night, following which six persons were arrested Sunday, said sub-inspector B K Goswami.

An unidentified man, aged around 50, allegedly entered the house of Amrat Prajapati Saturday night, he said.

Members of the Prajapati family claimed that they woke up sensing that there was an intruder and caught the man, the police officer said.

"The family members and some other people in the village tied him to a banyan tree and beat him with sticks.

Around midnight, when the man fell unconscious, someone informed us and a police team was rushed there," said Goswami.

"The man was already dead when we reached the spot. We have registered a case of murder and arrested six persons today," he said.

Around 50 persons from the village were involved in the alleged lynching and police were trying to identify other people in the mob, he said.

Amrat Prajapati, Shiva Prajapati, Dashrath Prajapati, Jayanti Prajapati, Babu Prajapati and Devji Thakor have been arrested, the officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mob Lynching

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi lost his balance due to elections, says MJ Akbar
Pakistani Christians demand equal rights, abolition of blasphemy law 
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival