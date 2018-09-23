Jaish commander among three militants killed in 2 encounters in Jammu and Kashmir

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A top Jaish-e-Mohammad was among three militants killed in an encounter with security forces in two gunfights restive Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday while a woman Special Police Officer (SPO) of volatile south Kashmir announced her resignation on social media after militant threats.

A police official said police, CRPF and army men launched a cordon and search operation in Aripal area of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district in the morning today. He said during the search operation, hiding militants fired on the troops."The fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter. In the ensuing gunfight, which lasted for about three hours, a top Jaish-e-Mohammad commander was killed," he said adding a security jawan sustained injuries in the encounter and has been hospitalised.

The deceased militant was identified as Adnan of Pakistan. The house where from militant was firing on security forces was damaged during the gunfight. The locals alleged that security forces blew up the house by planting Improvised Explosive Device (IED). The official said huge quantity of arms, ammunition and incriminating material was recovered from the encounter site.

As the encounter started in the area, the youth of adjoining Wagad village came out on roads and attempted to march towards the encounter site to pave way for militants to escape. However, the youth were intercepted by the security men. As the protesting youth pelted stones, security men retaliated by firing live ammunition and tear gas shells to disperse them. In the security forces firing, a youth identified as Manzoor Ahmad Dar sustained bullet injury in the face. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where from he was referred to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment. However, police said the youth sustained injuries in cross firing.

Meanwhile, defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said army men foiled an infiltration bid of militants along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of border district of Kupwara.He said the infiltrating militants were signalled to stop. "However, the militants opened fire on the troops. The fire was returned by army men and in the ensuing gunfight two militants were killed," Kalia said. He said operation along the LoC was going on when reports last poured in.

Woman SPO resigns

After the abduction and killing of three policemen in Shopian and militant threats to policemen, a woman Special Police Officer (SPO) announced to quit the police job. The woman SPO identified as Rafeeqa Akhtar, wife of Ghulam Mohammed Thokar of Bongam, Kulgam, released a video on social media and announced her resignation from the police job. "I have worked as SPO for 15 years and I am resigning today on my own without any fear," Rafeeqa said in the video, which has gone viral. Her resignation comes a day after militants had released photos of 14 policemen and officials including some police women and warning them to resign or face "head shot".