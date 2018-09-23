Home Nation

Vasundhara Raje should introspect why list of BJP leaders quitting getting longer: Sachin Pilot

Published: 23rd September 2018 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A day after former Union minister Jaswant Singh's son quit the Bharatiya Janata Party, Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot said on Sunday that Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje should introspect why its leaders are leaving the party.

"The list of BJP leaders leaving the party is getting longer and longer. The chief minister should introspect why this is happening," Pilot told PTI.

Though this is their internal matter, the state Congress president said their leaders are disgruntled.

On Saturday, Manvendra Singh announced his decision to quit the party, citing self-respect.

Speculations are rife that the legislator from Sheo constituency in Barmer district may join the Congress, but nothing is decided yet.

"I am no longer with the BJP and have decided to quit the party on the issue of 'swabhiman' (self-respect), Manvendra had said, adding that the problem started during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections -- when Jaswant was denied a party ticket.

When asked whether he would join the Congress, Manvendra said he would go to the masses and take appropriate decision after getting their feedback.

Senior leader Ghanshyam Tiwari has also quit the BJP over the differences with the chief minister and formed his own party.

TAGS
Sachin Pilot Vasundhara Raje

