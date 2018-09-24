Home Nation

Five militants, soldier die in LoC gunfight; abducted civilian shot dead in Sopore

Defence spokesman in Srinagar Colonel Rajesh Kalia said five heavily-armed militants have been killed in the two-day Army operation along the LoC in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara.

Published: 24th September 2018 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Five militants and a soldier were killed in two-day long gunfight at Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector in border district of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir, while a 45-year-old civilian abducted by militants was shot dead by his captors in north Kashmir on Monday.

Defence spokesman in Srinagar Colonel Rajesh Kalia said five heavily-armed militants have been killed in the two-day Army operation along the LoC in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara.

He said the Army men deployed along the LoC had launched the operation on Sunday after detecting a group of militants trying to sneak into India.

"The militants were challenged and they fired on the Army men. In the ensuing gunfight, two militants were killed," Kalia said.

Additional troops were rushed to the area and they are assisting the security forces in conducting combing operation in the area. The helicopters are also assisting the troops on the ground in the operation.

An Army official said ahead of winter, Pakistani troops may attempt to push as many militants as possible into Jammu and Kashmir to create disturbances in the State during the winter months in which the infiltration routes get closed due to snowfall.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir gunfight LOC gunfight militants killed Soldier killed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?