India has hit a century, says PM Modi after inaugurating Sikkim's first and India's 100th airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Sikkim's first airport at Pakyong today. The project was built at a cost Rs 605.59 crore. Sikkim's dream of having an airport came true nine years after a foundation stone for it was laid here, around 33 km from state capital Gangtok, in 2009.

"India has hit a century," the Prime Minister said as he dedicated the country's 100th operational airport to the people of Sikkim.

The greenfield airport, located 30km from here, will put landlocked Sikkim on the aviation map of the country. The state has no rail link. The nearest airport in West Bengal’s Bagdogra is 125 km away.

Commercial flights would begin from October 4 when SpiceJet would start its daily Kolkata-Sikkim flights.

The greenfield airport, which is also the Northeast’s first, is engineered to include soil reinforcement and slope stabilisation techniques in the context of the altitude it has been built in.

Located around 60 km from the Indo-China border, the airport is spread across over 201 acres and is located on the top of a hill about two km above Pakyong village at 4,500 feet above sea level, Sikkim Chief Secretary A K Srivastava said.

Work is progressing at high pace to strengthen both, infrastructural&emotional connectivity to Sikkim&Northeast. I've been here myself to check the development work in Northeast&Union Miniters regularly visit the region: PM Modi at inauguration of Pakyong Airport, Gangtok.#Sikkim pic.twitter.com/Wrz7UcmDVo — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2018

The prime minister will later address a public meeting at St. Xaviers School ground at Pakyong and return to New Delhi the same day, Chief Secretary A K Shrivastava said after chairing a high-level meeting.

"I am very happy to share that the hon'ble prime minister is visiting Sikkim for the second time and this time he will be inaugurating the Pakyong Airport which is ready and has undergone trial on two occasions in the month of March, 2018," the chief secretary had said earlier.

Modi arrived in Gangtok on Sunday evening after rolling out the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) — the largest government health insurance scheme in the world — in Jharkhand.

