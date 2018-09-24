Home Nation

Injured Indian Navy commander Abhilash Tomy rescued three days after SOS

Tomy’s vessel was dismasted in extremely rough weather and sea conditions, with wind speeds of 130 kmph, on 21 September 2018, 82 days into the race.

Published: 24th September 2018 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Abhilash Tomy

Abhilash Tomy (Photo | Facebook/ Abhilash Tomy)

By Online Desk

Indian Navy commander Abhilash Tomy, whose yacht was dismasted in a storm mid-way across the south Indian ocean, was rescued today, reported ANI.

39-year-old Tomy, who is representing India at the Golden Globe Race (GGR), has been immobile due to a back injury.

He is in a conscious state and has been shifted to the French Fishing Vessel Osiris.

Though the Indian Navy’s P8i aircraft had established visual contact with Tommy’s vessel S V Thuriya on Sunday, rough seas — with waves as high as 10-12 ft — and heavy clouding kept rescuers from reaching him. The boat was damaged, with the mast hanging on the side.

Tomy was representing India in the Golden Globe Race 2018 on an indigenously-built sailing vessel S V Thuriya. The Kochi native, who became the first Indian to have circumnavigated the globe in 2013, is the only Indian participating in the race.

Tomy’s vessel was dismasted in extremely rough weather and sea conditions, with wind speeds of 130 kmph, on 21 September 2018, 82 days into the race. At the time of the incident, he was in third position and had sailed over 10,500 nautical miles since the race began on July 1.

The prestigious Golden Globe Race was flagged off from Les Sables d’Olonne, France, on July 1. A total of 18 sailors were in the starting line-up.

(With inputs from Express News Services)

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Abhilash Tomy Inidna Navy Injured Indian Navy sailor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival