Injured Indian Navy commander Abhilash Tomy rescued three days after SOS

By Online Desk

Indian Navy commander Abhilash Tomy, whose yacht was dismasted in a storm mid-way across the south Indian ocean, was rescued today, reported ANI.

39-year-old Tomy, who is representing India at the Golden Globe Race (GGR), has been immobile due to a back injury.

He is in a conscious state and has been shifted to the French Fishing Vessel Osiris.

Though the Indian Navy’s P8i aircraft had established visual contact with Tommy’s vessel S V Thuriya on Sunday, rough seas — with waves as high as 10-12 ft — and heavy clouding kept rescuers from reaching him. The boat was damaged, with the mast hanging on the side.

Tomy was representing India in the Golden Globe Race 2018 on an indigenously-built sailing vessel S V Thuriya. The Kochi native, who became the first Indian to have circumnavigated the globe in 2013, is the only Indian participating in the race.

Tomy’s vessel was dismasted in extremely rough weather and sea conditions, with wind speeds of 130 kmph, on 21 September 2018, 82 days into the race. At the time of the incident, he was in third position and had sailed over 10,500 nautical miles since the race began on July 1.

The prestigious Golden Globe Race was flagged off from Les Sables d’Olonne, France, on July 1. A total of 18 sailors were in the starting line-up.

(With inputs from Express News Services)