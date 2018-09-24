Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh social welfare board chief Padma Shukla joins Congress

Welcoming Shukla into the Congress fold, Nath said Shukla had lost the polls in Vijayraghavgarh seat by just over 900 votes, which speaks volumes about her popularity in the constituency.

Published: 24th September 2018 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 11:46 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image of Congress flag used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Powerful Brahmin leader of Katni district and Madhya Pradesh State Social Welfare Board chairperson Padma Shukla quit from her official post as well as the BJP’s primary membership on Monday.

Later, Shukla joined the opposition Congress in the presence of Congress state president Kamal Nath. The resignation came a day before before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah were to address the BJP Karyakarta Mahakumbh in Bhopal,

In her resignation letter, Shukla mentioned she was a disciplined BJP worker since 1980 and had served the party through various organisational posts. But since the 2014 Vijayraghavgarh Assembly by-election, the BJP workers were not only being neglected, but also being harassed, Shukla alleged. Owing to this, she claimed she was quitting the party as well as the head of the Board.

“I couldn’t stay like Gandhari and enjoy the constitutional post granted to me at the cost of the party workers in my constituency. I was forced to take this painful decision as our party workers are being neglected and harassed in Vijayraghavgarh constituency,” said Shukla.

Welcoming Shukla into the Congress fold, Nath said Shukla had lost the polls in Vijayraghavgarh seat by just over 900 votes, which speaks volumes about her popularity in the constituency. “She has joined the Congress unconditionally, but her prospects of contesting the next election in Vijayraghavgarh seat on Congress ticket will be discussed at the appropriate party forum,” he added.

BSP leader joins BJP

In another significant political development pertaining to the Gwalior-Chambal region, a powerful BSP leader Romesh Mahant joined the BJP. Mahant had contested the 2013 polls as BSP candidate from Lahar seat of Bhind district and finished third. Ex-minister Govind Singh is the six-time sitting Congress MLA from Lahar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh social welfare board chief Padma Shukla

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?