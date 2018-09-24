Home Nation

Newborn in Jharkhand becomes first beneficiary of PM Modi's healthcare scheme

PM Modi

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMSHEDPUR: Punam Mahato has become the first beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) in Jharkhand after giving birth to a baby girl at a hospital here, minutes after the scheme was rolled out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ranchi.

The baby was delivered by caesarian section at 1.10 pm on Sunday at the Sadar Hospital here in East Singbhum district.

The PMJAY, stated to be the World's largest government-funded healthcare scheme, aims to provide a coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family annually, to more than 10.74 crore poor families across the country.

The Centre will contribute 60 per cent to the scheme, while the states will contribute the remaining 40 per cent.

24-year-old Mahato, a resident of Basurda village under Gamariah Police Station of adjoining Seraikela-Kharswan district, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday morning.

East Singhbhum district Civil Surgeon, Dr Maheshwar Prasad said, her entire medical expenses would be borne as part of the scheme.

The hospital has provided all the services, including food, medicines, consultation and pathological test, free of cost to the patient.

The expense for the delivery was Rs 18,500, the civil surgeon said.

As the baby was born through caesarian section, the mother and the baby will be kept under observation in the hospital for a week.

They are in sound health, he added.

