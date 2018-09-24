Home Nation

SC orders probe into delay in delivery of additional district judge exam applications in Madhya Pradesh

A Bench headed by Justice Kurian Joseph had, as an interim measure, allowed 208 candidates to appear in the main examination while ordering an investigation.

Supreme Court

Image of the Supreme Court used for representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has ordered a probe into the delay caused by the postal department in delivering the applications of candidates to appear in the main examination to select additional district judges in Madhya Pradesh.

“We direct the Post Master General concerned to conduct an inquiry as to what was the reason for undue delay in delivering the postal articles in the High Court of Madhya Pradesh at Jabalpur and submit a report to this Court, within a month from today,” the SC ordered.

The last date for receipt of applications in the registry of High Court was August 25. But the applications sent through speed post or registered post on or before August 21 did not reach and all such candidates were denied the permission to appear in the main examination.

The postal department has cited as the main reason for the delay the week-long mourning declared by the state government as a mark of respect to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who died in Delhi on August 16.

During the hearing, petitioner candidates contended that the delay was solely on account of lapses by the state postal department and the candidates should not be made to suffer.

The court asked the candidates to submit before the High Court Registrar their postal despatch and receive their admit cards.

