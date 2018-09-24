Uttar Pradesh: Dalit woman leaves college after being harassed

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: 22-year-old Dalit woman had to leave college after being allegedly harassed by a man here, police said Monday.

Following a complaint from the woman's family on Sunday, a case was registered against the man, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh Kumar said.

The man, who is at large, was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said.

Her family members have alleged that she had to leave college due to constant harassment by the man, the SP said. She has left her college out of fear.

The woman had opposed the man's actions, but he did not stop harassing her and also threatened her and her family of dire consequences, Kumar said.

Police have launched a search to nab the accused.