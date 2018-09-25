Home Nation

300 people, including 45 IIT students, stranded in Himachal Pradesh safe: Official

Following the snowfall, the Rohtang Pass and inner roads in the area got blocked due to which about 300 people, including the students who were on a trekking expedition, got stranded.

Published: 25th September 2018 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

A view of a snow-covered road at Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district Monday September 24 2018. The tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti experienced heavy rain and snowfall. | PTI

By PTI

SHIMLA: About 300 people, including 45 IIT Roorkee students, stranded in various parts of Lahaul and Spiti district are safe, a Himachal Pradesh government official said Tuesday.

Following the snowfall, the Rohtang Pass and inner roads in the area got blocked due to which about 300 people, including the students who were on a trekking expedition, got stranded, Keylong Sub Divisional Magistrate Amar Negi said.

Negi said two Indian Ai Force (IAF) helicopters have been sought from the state government for rescuing the stranded people.

All the people, including the 45 students, who got stuck due to bad weather and snowfall are safe, he said.

The stranded people were being provided shelter and food by the district administration.

State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will visit Lahaul-Spiti district later in the day to take stock of the situation arisen out of recent snowfall, he said.

Thakur was undertaking an aerial survey of several rain-hit areas of the state including those in Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti district to get first-hand information of the situation, a state spokesperson said.

The Lahaul and Spiti district witnessed about four feet snowfall till Monday, as a result the Rohtang Pass and several inner roads blocked, Negi added.

The Border Road Organisation (BRO) has cleared about six-km-long Keylong-Stingri road and work is on to clear other blocked inner roads.

Apart of truckers and tourists, a several personnel of General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) have also been reportedly stranded at various stations in the district, the SDM said, adding the exact number of stranded people was not clear yet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Himachal Pradesh Rains IIT Roorkee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Navy commander Abhilash Tomy
Injured Indian Navy commander Abhilash Tomy rescued after 3 day-ordeal
Cricket is a captain's game, coach must take back seat: Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh