After praising Kamal Nath, Uikey now slams Congress

NEW DELHI: Anusuiya Uikey, vice chairperson of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, who had recently praised the work of Congress MP Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district said the Congress was spreading rumours about her joining the party. “The Congress should apologise to me. There are rumours being spread on social media that I would be joining the Congress because I praised his work. “I had also praised Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s work in the state.

This is the Congress’s way of practising petty politics. It is a way of conspiratorial politics,” said Uikey, who is a former BJP Rajya Sabha MP. Uikey had praised Nath saying his constituency had set an example of ‘compact development’.

“I have toured 29 states in India but I like Chhindwara the most. Though our ideologies (of BJP and Congress) are different, I congratulate MP Kamal Nath ji personally on behalf of people for turning Chhindwara district into a role model of compact development in the country,” Uikey had said at a book review function. Uikey recalled that when she was an RS member, somebody in Delhi had asked her if Kamal Nath has really developed Chhindwara. “I said the district is not only the best in Madhya Pradesh but stands tall on the development count in the entire country,” she said.

“I respect Kamal Nath ji like I did in the past. Whatever I am today, I give credit to Kamal Nath ji. He is like a guru to me,” Uikey said, in an apparent reference to her stint as MP minister in the Congress before she joined the BJP.