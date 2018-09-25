Anil Khosla to be appointed as new Vice Chief of Air Force

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Air Marshal Anil Khosla will be appointed as the new Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force.

According to other approved postings by the Indian Air force, Air Marshal R Nambiar, who is currently serving as the Deputy Air Chief, is all set to be designated as the Commander-in-Chief of Eastern Air command which is headquartered at Shillong.

The position of Commander-in-Chief of Western Air Command, on the other hand, will be handed over to Air Marshal HS Arora.

While new Deputy Chief of Air Force will be Air Marshal VR Chaudhari, New DG of Air operations' post went to Air Marshal Amit Deo.