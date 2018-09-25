Home Nation

Election Commission vested with absolute powers but still has to act according to law: SC

The apex court said that even though the poll panel has powers to supervise and conduct free and fair election, those powers have their limitations.

Published: 25th September 2018 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commission

Election Commission of India (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission is vested with absolute powers, but still has to act in conformity with the law made by Parliament, the Supreme Court said Tuesday.

The apex court said that even though the poll panel has powers to supervise and conduct free and fair election, those powers have their limitations.

It noted the contention of the counsel for the petitioner that empirical evidence supported the view that the current legislative framework permits criminals to enter the electoral arena and become legislators.

"There is no denial of the fact that the Election Commission has the plenary power and its view has to be given weightage. That apart, it has the power to supervise the conduct of free and fair election.

"However, the said power has its limitations. The Election Commission has to act in conformity with the law made by Parliament and it cannot transgress the same," a constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said while passing a slew of directions aimed at de-criminalisation of politics.

The bench, which also comprised Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, directed that each contesting candidate will have to fill up the form provided by the Election Commission of India and he or she will have to state "in bold letters" about the criminal cases pending against them.

The top court, however, left it to Parliament to cure the "malignancy" of criminalisation of politics by making a law to ensure that persons facing serious criminal cases do not enter the political arena.

The top court said the increasing trend of criminalisation of politics tended to disrupt constitutional ethos and struck at the "very root of our democratic form of government."

The court, while pronouncing the judgment, was analysing the role of the Election Commission and the extent to which it can exercise its power under the constitutional framework.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Election Commission Supreme Court Criminal Politicians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh