Jaipur diary

Matter of perception

It’s a picture that created buzz in Rajasthan. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also mentioned about the photograph of Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot riding a motorbike. While Pilot was in driver’s seat, Gehlot was riding pillion. While supporters of Gehlot feel it shows Pilot’s willingness to ride with their leader all the way to the CM post, Pilot’s supporters feel Gehlot took a backseat and is letting him to be the next CM, if the party’s win. Interestingly, Pilot and Gehlot will get a notice for riding bike without helmets, said transport minister Yunus Khan.

Back to Modi card

Last week, BJP chief Amit Shah was in Rajasthan twice. Shah has been trying to build a tempo for the PM, before Narendra Modi starts his campaign in the coming days. The talking point of his public discourses has been the Modi government’s achievements and his remark on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. There is no mention of CM Vasundhara Raje. Anti-incumbency is a major concern for the BJP government in Rajasthan. In February, the ruling party lost 17 Assembly seats covering two Lok Sabha and one Vidhan Sabha segments in the by-elections. Considered as ‘Chanakya’ in BJP, Shah is trying to overcome the antiincumbency factor by talking about Modi and his achievements.

Bhaaijaan’s special day

Salman Khan has a love-hate relationship with Rajasthan. He has faced trouble for the hunting of black bucks in Jodhpur. At the same time, he has a very heartfelt relationship with Jaipur. The actor was here last week for a function in Umang School, a school for children with special needs, where he cut cake and spent time with kids. Recalling his association with Umang for many years, Salman said he was very happy to see the way it has grown in the past 12 years. Today, Umang has around 300 children with many of them have equipped with various skills. The Umang trustee is former minister Bina Kak, who has acted as Salman’s mother on screen.

First case of zika virus detected in Jaipur

An elderly woman from Jaipur tested positive for zika virus - the first case in Rajasthan. Officials have swung into action after the case was reported. A high density of larvae was found near the patient’s house. Fogging has been done near the area. Blood samples of four people suffering from fever in that area has been collected for medical tests. The bite of an infected Aedes mosquito transmits the virus. Also, zika virus can infect foetus of pregnant women and can cause certain birth defects. Sex with an infected person can transmit the virus, said Dr. Sunil Singh, joint director, rural health department.

