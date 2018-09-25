Jharkhand: Men force woman to pose for obscene photos as rape bid fails

By PTI

JAMSHEDPUR: A group of men has allegedly forced a woman to pose for obscene photographs in a video after taking her husband hostage near Virajpur Railway station in Seraikela-Kharswan district, the police said.

The incident occurred when the couple was returning home from work on September 15. A group of six/seven men had accosted them and made an attempt to rape her after taking her husband hostage in an area under Gamariah police station.

As the men failed to commit the crime after the woman started screaming, they took her to a nearby bush where they forced her to pose for obscene photographs in a video.

The men had threatened the couple to make the video viral on the social media if they approached the police.

When the incident came to the notice of the villagers, the village chief approached the Gamariah police station and lodged an FIR on Sunday, the police said.

On the basis of the statement of the victim, police have identified one accused Ujjwal Mahato who was named in the FIR.

The police have launched a hunt to apprehend the culprits who are absconding.