Home Nation

Morphed sex CD of Chhattisgarh Minister Rajesh Munat prepared on orders of his party colleague: CBI

The agency has alleged that Kailash Murarka, now absconding, had paid two other accused -- Vinay Pandya and Rinku Khanuja -- Rs 75 lakh to get the morphing done in Mumbai.

Published: 25th September 2018 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Image of CBI Headquarters for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The purported "sex CD" of Chhattisgarh PWD Minister Rajesh Munat was allegedly made by superimposing his face on a porn clip on the orders of his then party colleague Kailash Murarka last year, the CBI has claimed in its charge sheet.

In its charge sheet filed in a Raipur court on Monday, the agency has claimed that it was established through forensic analysis that sexual acts depicted in the porn clip were morphed to taint Munat.

The agency has alleged that Murarka, now absconding, had paid two other accused -- Vinay Pandya and Rinku Khanuja -- Rs 75 lakh to get the morphing done in Mumbai, officials said here Tuesday.

Murarka has reportedly been sacked by the party after his name surfaced in the CBI charge sheet as the mastermind of the case.

Pandya and Khanuja used services of a person in Mumbai to get the work done for which nearly Rs one lakh was paid to him, they said.

The clip was given to journalist Vinod Verma at his residence in Ghaziabad by Murarka, the agency has alleged.

It has alleged that Verma and Murarka also went to meet Chhattisgarh Congress Chief Bhupesh Bhagel and his associate at a hotel in Delhi.

The agency has claimed that Pandya and Murarka are absconding while one of the accused Rinky Khanuja, a local businessman, committed suicide while the probe was on, they said.

Baghel was sent to judicial remand for 14 days in connection with the case by the special court on Monday after refused to take bail or engage any lawyer.

He said he was being falsely implicated in the case and announced to sit on 'satyagrah' (a form of agitation) in the jail to protest against the BJP government.

The CBI filed the charge sheet against Baghel, Kailash Murarka, Vijay Pandya, Vinod Verma, Vijay Bhatia and Rinku Khanuja (now deceased).

All the accused have been booked under IPC sections 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 67A of the IT Act (whoever publishes or transmits or causes to be published or transmitted in the electronic form any material which contains sexually explicit act).

Talking to reporters, Baghel had said he had shown black flags to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent tour to the state.

Therefore, the charge sheet was submitted in a hurry by the investigative agency under pressure from the BJP government.

Baghel said he was innocent and would protest against the government from the jail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajesh Munat Chhattisgarh PWD Minister Sex CD Scandal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh