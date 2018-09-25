Home Nation

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project to hit wildlife sanctuaries, CRZ areas

The project needs diversion of over 80.43 hectares of forest land in the two states.

Published: 25th September 2018 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of flamingos at Thane creek

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

THANE/SURAT:  Flamingos are not the only birds that frequent the Thane creek. Rough estimates suggest the creek is home to over 95 avian species. Chances are high that the high-speed train corridor may affect these winged creatures despite the best efforts not to disturb the flora and fauna.

Also Read | Land woes slow down Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

“The area is rich in mangroves and birds that may shift base due to noise and vibrations from the project. The creek is already under pressure from massive encroachment and untreated toxic chemicals released by industries. This project can be a death knell for the biodiversity,” said activist Girish Salgaoncar, who works with the local Koli fishing community.

From 100 variety of fish that inhabited the creek some four decades ago, Salgaoncar said, the number was down to 2-3 species due to shrinking wetlands. Apart from the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, the proposed high-speed corridor passes through the Sanjay Gandhi National Park and the Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary. It also crosses the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) at seven locations— six in Maharashtra and one in Gujarat—besides highly sensitive fragile areas (category 1A as per CRZ notification).

Moreover, the project needs diversion of over 80.43 hectares of forest land in the two states. Nearly 80,000 trees in government, private and forest lands will face the axe to make way for the project. Though the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) circulated a 12-page summary of the environmental impact of the project, the affected people claim they were not given a detailed Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) report. “During public consultations, we kept asking authorities for the EIA report.

They said it will be provided, but we are yet to get anything. How can a consultation happen without providing us with related documents? Finally, under RTI, what they provided us is just a summary,” said Shashi Sonawane from Bhumiputra Bachav Andolan, who is working in Palghar, where forest lands will be diverted for the project.

The summary lists damage to aquifers, permanent change in topography in some areas, loss of fertile top soil, dust emissions, increase in noise levels and stress on social relations as some of the major environmental impacts of the project. While the NHSRCL did not respond to mailed queries, the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the prime lender for the project, claimed that the environment and social impact assessment was available on its website. The project falls under Category A as per the JICA Environmental and Social Guidelines, 2010. Projects with complicated, or unprecedented impacts that are difficult to assess, or projects with a wide range of impacts, or irreversible impact on environment are placed in Category A.

Environmental engineer Sagar Dhara said the impact would be gradual. The project will lead to industrialisation and an influx of human population, exerting pressure on the already stressed natural resources in the region, he said. “There are studies showing that crop yields are impacted due to air pollution. Power plants have caused Rs 500 crore agricultural losses. The region of Vapi and Valsad are mango and chikoo belts. Both fruits are sensitive to air pollution,” Dhara said. The former consultant with the United Nations Environment Programme did an energy analysis of the project which purportedly found energy consumption per passenger per kilometre on a bullet train almost the same as that on an airline and four times that on the existing train on the route.

“There is data to show that Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdis are running 40 per cent below their capacity. We have an expressway and National Highway- 8. Volvo buses run between the two cities. Enough flights connect Mumbai to Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara so where is the need for a bullet train?” In Gujarat, the proposed route will have right stops, including the industrial hub of Vapi, and major cities such as Surat and Vadodara. South Gujarat, the hub of mango and chikoo production, is blessed with rivers such as Tapi, Daman Ganga and Narmada. The region is already a hub of industries.

“Here they (officials) are uprooting the plantations… all our plants will die and what will we do?” said Ketan Bhai, a mango farmer from Acchari village in Vapi district. “Mango plant has a life cycle of 75 years. The first 5-10 years go in investment. Profit starts after 25 years, when trees bear fruits in large quantities. It is like a long-term investment.”

Under the EIA amended notification (Sept. 14, 2006), the bullet train project does not require prior environment clearance as the railway sector is not included in Schedule 1 of the notification. However, other regulatory clearances related to diversion of forest land, mangroves and protected areas, tree felling, and coastal regulation zone will be relevant and applicable to specific sections of the project.

Like Ketan Bhai, Gopal Bhai Patel, a retired professor from the Anand Agriculture University, is likely to lose 1.25 of his 10 acres of land having chikoo and mango plantations. “South Gujarat contributes to about 35 per cent of the state’s horticulture,” he said, ruing the loss of fertile land. (Tomorrow: When the displaced face eviction again)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train flamingos Sanjay Gandhi National Park thane creek Koli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?