Once body shamed, this Tamil Nadu woman is winning medals for India

'I have won nationals in Assam in bodybuilding and won Ms.Chennai as well. I want the state government to help me grow more,' says Ruby.

Published: 25th September 2018 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Ruby was abandoned by her husband because of her physical appearance and was body shamed for being overweight. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

CHENNAI: In an inspiration to many, Ruby Beauty - once a victim of body shaming, now bags medals for her country.

A mother of a six-year-old, Ruby was abandoned by her husband because of her physical appearance and was body shamed for being overweight. However, unlike many, Ruby did not let that demoralise her and instead took to fitness to turn the tables.

Speaking to ANI, Ruby said, "My husband said that he lost interest in me because of my weight. It was then when it hit me the hardest that I have to take care of my fitness. I started walking and lost a lot of weight after that. It became even more difficult after I had my son. But I could do it because I had set my goal."

"It was difficult financially because one has to consume expensive supplements, but I manage with my Zumba classes. I have won nationals in Assam in bodybuilding and won Ms.Chennai as well. I want the state government to help me grow more. I have proved myself, and I want to show that women can do this. So far there was no one from our state in this field," she added.

Ruby's coach, Kartik, also lauded her determination and said she would win the title of Ms India with ease.

"I have trained more than 100 females in fitness, but they would lose interest within a few months. But Ruby Beauty has willpower. I fixed for one year for her but she achieved results within six months. According to me, she will easily achieve Ms India in fitness," he said.

In this day and age, body shaming has become rampant on both social media and other platform and has adverse effects on young women and men. In such a time, Ruby's story comes as a glimmer of hope, assuring that every cloud has a silver lining.

