Home Nation

Shortage of doctors: Government plans more specialists

Sources in the government said the College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPS), Mumbai and the National Board of Examinations that awards DNB, were asked to ensure 10,000 specialists each every year.

Published: 25th September 2018 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose for doctors.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To deal with shortage of specialist doctors in the country, the Union Health and Family Welfare ministry has taken some measures for meeting the gap in the country. Sources in the government said the College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPS), Mumbai and the National Board of Examinations that awards DNB, were asked to ensure 10,000 specialists each every year.

The direction to this effect was issued last week ahead of the official launch of PM’s flagship insurance scheme that offers secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation services for about 50 crore Indians. The scheme was launched in Ranchi on Sunday. Making changes in the Indian Medical Council Act 1956, the Health Ministry in December last year had notified that all the diploma courses, conducted by the CPS will be considered as a recognised qualification retrospectively from 2009.

This effectively meant the CPS diploma holders could be hired as specialists in public as well as private hospitals. Sources in the health ministry said that the move was intended to make up for the huge shortfall of specialists particularly gynaecologists, paediatrician and anaesthesiologists in the government hospitals.

“About 5,000 government hospitals have been roped in for the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana. Unless, we have adequate number of specialist doctors, how can we ensure that beneficiaries get the required hospitalisation facilities and proper care?” said a senior government official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
shortage of doctors Union Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?