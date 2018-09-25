Shortage of doctors: Government plans more specialists

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To deal with shortage of specialist doctors in the country, the Union Health and Family Welfare ministry has taken some measures for meeting the gap in the country. Sources in the government said the College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPS), Mumbai and the National Board of Examinations that awards DNB, were asked to ensure 10,000 specialists each every year.

The direction to this effect was issued last week ahead of the official launch of PM’s flagship insurance scheme that offers secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation services for about 50 crore Indians. The scheme was launched in Ranchi on Sunday. Making changes in the Indian Medical Council Act 1956, the Health Ministry in December last year had notified that all the diploma courses, conducted by the CPS will be considered as a recognised qualification retrospectively from 2009.

This effectively meant the CPS diploma holders could be hired as specialists in public as well as private hospitals. Sources in the health ministry said that the move was intended to make up for the huge shortfall of specialists particularly gynaecologists, paediatrician and anaesthesiologists in the government hospitals.

“About 5,000 government hospitals have been roped in for the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana. Unless, we have adequate number of specialist doctors, how can we ensure that beneficiaries get the required hospitalisation facilities and proper care?” said a senior government official.