Uttar Pradesh: Over 35 cases, involving politicians, transferred to special court in Allahabad

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: More than 35 cases against politicians, including 10 riots cases involving Congress, BJP and BSP leaders, have been transferred to a special court in Allahabad for speedy disposal.

The criminal cases pending against politicians were transferred to the special court in Allahabad Monday on the directions of the apex court, the prosecution said.

Additional District Sessions Judge Pawan Kumar Tiwari would be the presiding officer of the special court The Centre had, on September 11, told the Supreme Court that 11 states, including Uttar Pradesh, have issued notifications for setting up of 12 special courts to exclusively deal with cases involving politicians.

According to the prosecution, UP Sugarcane Development Minister Suresh Rana, BJP MPs Sanjeev Balyan and Bharatendra Singh, BJP MLAs Umesh Malik and Vikram Saini, Sadhvi Prachi and others are facing charges of inciting violence through their speeches in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case.

The accused are facing charges of violating prohibitory orders and wrongful restraint, among others.

It is alleged that they participated in a mahapanchayat and incited violence through their speeches in the last week of August 2013.

Saini, along with 27 others, is also facing an attempt-to-murder case in connection with the violence in Muzaffarnagar district.

Congress leader and former MP Saeed-uz-Zaman, former BSP MP Kadir Rana and ex-BSP MLA Noor Saleem have also been accused of giving inflammatory speeches in Khalapar locality of the district in 2013.

At least 60 people were killed and over 40,000 displaced during riots in Muzaffarnagar and surrounding districts in 2013.