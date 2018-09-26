Home Nation

Himachal Pradesh rains: Efforts on to rescue 1,500 as rains subside

The government and the Indian Air Force (IAF) stepped up efforts to airlift the thousands stranded since September 22 after landslides in different spots snapped road links on the hills.

Published: 26th September 2018 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

A swollen Beas river flows after heavy rains in the region in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI

By IANS

SHIMLA: As rains subsided in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, the evacuation of over 1,500 tourists still stranded in snow-marooned Lahaul-Spiti district continued on a war footing, an official said.

"There was no heavy rainfall in the state but precipitation at many places since Tuesday," a Met official told IANS. Most rivers which were in spate saw a decline in water levels. Similar weather was likely to continue till Friday.

The government and the Indian Air Force (IAF) stepped up efforts to airlift the thousands stranded since September 22 after landslides in different spots snapped road links on the hills.

Early snowfall in the higher reaches and cloudbursts devastated large parts of the state between September 22 and 24. Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti were the worst affected districts.

"Once evacuated, the Indian Air Force and the state government helicopters will bring the rescued to Kullu town," Kullu Deputy Commissioner Yunus Khan told IANS.

The IAF has deployed three helicopters.

A total of 300 people were evacuated by Tuesday evening, most of whom were faculty and students from IITs Mandi, Roorkee, Guwahati and Mumbai and some foreigners.

Heavy snowfall on the Rohtang Pass has cut off the Lahaul and Spiti Valleys, affecting a large number of tourists. They have been stranded at a number of isolated locations, the Broader Roads Organisation (BRO) said.

The BRO was clearing snow from roads. Some stretches have over eight feet of snow.

Shimla on Wednesday recorded a low of 14 degrees Celsius, while it was minus 0.7 degrees in Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district. It was 7 degrees in Manali and 6.4 degrees in Kalpa in Kinnaur district.

The water level in the Satluj, Beas and Yamuna rivers and their tributaries has started to recede, a government spokesman said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Himachal pradesh rains Evacuation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours