Home Nation

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi wish Manmohan Singh on 86th birthday

Born in Gah, now in Pakistan, on September 26, 1932, Manmohan Singh served as the Prime Minister of India between 2004 and 2014 heading the United Progressive Alliance government.

Published: 26th September 2018 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Former PM Manmohan Singh (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and several politicians wished former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on his 86th birthday on Wednesday, praying for his long life and good health.

Modi tweeted: "Greetings to our former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday. I pray for Dr Singh's long life and good health."

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted: "Birthday greetings and good wishes to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh ji. May he be blessed with good health and long life."

Meanwhile, Gandhi extended his greetings to Manmohan Singh's selfless service to the nation.

"Manmohan Singh ji's birthday is an opportunity for us to appreciate and remember his many years of selfless service and dedication to the cause of nation-building. I wish him a very happy birthday and good health and happiness always," he tweeted.

Praying for Manmohan Singh's long and healthy life, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: "I wish a very happy 86th birthday to Dr Manmohan Singh, our former Prime Minister. A man of integrity, sobriety and humble nature. I pray for his long & healthy life."

Born in Gah, now in Pakistan, on September 26, 1932, Manmohan Singh served as the Prime Minister of India between 2004 and 2014 heading the United Progressive Alliance government.

Manmohan Singh, the first Sikh in office, was also the first Prime Minister since Jawaharlal Nehru to be re-elected after completing a full five-year term. His political career began in 1991 when he was appointed as the country's Finance Minister under the leadership of the then Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao.

After obtaining his doctorate in economics from Oxford University, Manmohan Singh worked for the UN during 1966-69. Over the 70s and 80s, he held several key posts in the Government of India, such as Chief Economic Advisor (1972-76), Reserve Bank Governor (1982-85) and Planning Commission head (1985-87).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manmohan Singh birthday Rajnath Singh Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours