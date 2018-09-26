Shivpal Yadav's Morcha not demoralised with Mulayam's presence in Samajwadi Party event

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Determined to "move ahead" with its "socialist" agenda despite Mulayam Singh Yadav making his stand obvious by attending Samajwadi Party events, the Samajwadi Secular Morcha (SSM) said Wednesday it was working on strengthening its organisation and will continue to "honour" the SP founder.

SSM spokesman Deepak Mishra told PTI they were not demoralised after the presence of Mulayam Yadav at an SP event in New Delhi.

"We are moving ahead with our socialist agenda and working to strengthen our oganisation," he said.

Referring to reports by a section of media that Mulayam Yadav's photos went missing after he attended the SP cycle yatra conclusion ceremony, Mishra said, "Who is saying this? We respect him and will continue to do so. If his photographs are missing from some banners of posters, it might be due to some errors or other reasons."

Some SSM insiders said the missing photographs in fresh publicity material were a reaction to Mulayam Yadav's literal snub to Shivpal Yadav.

Though SSM convenor Shivpal Yadav claimed he had the "blessings" of brother Mulayam Yadav, the SP patriarch attended the party event last week.

Mulayam Yadav had said he always wished that the party did not become old.

"It (the party) will also be young and led by the young," he had said.

His utterance was seen as an obvious and undisputed approval to son Akhilesh Yadav's leadership in the Samajwadi Party.

Mulayam Yadav had also asked him to "ensure district and state committee meetings are held every month and to involve more girls/women in party affairs by giving them more responsibilities".

Enthused by his father's presence, Akhilesh Yadav had accepted his suggestions and had said he would always implement whatever 'netaji' advised him.

SSM leader Mishra, however, said, "We are certainly not demoralised. We have declared in-charges of 14 divisions. Senior Samajwadi leader CP Rai has been appointed as chief spokesman of the party and we are expanding our team."

"Shivpalji has also met the Election Commission and our organisation is gaining confidence of the people," Mishra added.

The SSM had last week unveiled its flag and had offered Mulayam Yadav, the elder brother of Shivpal Yadav the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, an SP stronghold, on Morcha's ticket.

Shivpal Yadav, who founded the SSM, had said he was ready to contest the 2019 polls on all the 80 parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh, except the Mainpuri seat.

"I am ready to contest on all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, except for the Mainpuri seat, where 'Netaji' (Mulayam Singh Yadav) is likely to contest," Shivpal Yadav had said claiming that he had Mulayam Yadav's "blessings".

He said he formed the Morcha to protect his "honour" and not seek any post in the Samajwadi Party.

"I never wanted to part ways (with the Samajwadi Party). I only wanted honour, which I did not get after the change of leadership in the party. I never wanted posts. I took this step (of forming the Morcha) out of compulsion to protect my honour," he said.

Shivpal Yadav had launched the Morcha last month, stating he would seek the support of "neglected" party workers.

He later announced that his political outfit would contest on all Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Shivpal Yadav was unceremoniously removed from the post of SP state unit president after his nephew Akhilesh Yadav assumed charge as the SP's national president.