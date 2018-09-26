Home Nation

Supreme Court constitutes 3-member panel to look into jail reform

THE Supreme Court constituted a threemember committee headed by Justice (retd.) Amitava Roy to look into jail reforms.

Published: 26th September 2018 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

A Bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur said the panel will look into various matters, including over-crowding in prisons, across the country and the issues concerning women prisoners. While hearing a matter relating to inhuman conditions in 1,382 prisons across India, the Bench observed that prisoners also had human rights and could not be kept like “animals”.

The court had earlier passed a slew of directions over unnatural deaths in jails and on prison reforms across India.

