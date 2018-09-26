Supreme Court constitutes 3-member panel to look into jail reform

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court constituted a three-member committee headed by Justice (retd.) Amitava Roy to look into jail reforms.

A Bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur said the panel will look into various matters, including over-crowding in prisons, across the country and the issues concerning women prisoners. While hearing a matter relating to inhuman conditions in 1,382 prisons across India, the Bench observed that prisoners also had human rights and could not be kept like “animals”.

The court had earlier passed a slew of directions over unnatural deaths in jails and on prison reforms across India.