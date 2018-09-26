Home Nation

Top LeT commander, responsible for killing Army Major, among two killed in Sopore

The other terrorist who was killed in the operation in Bomai area was identified as Abdul Majeed Mir alias Sameer.

Published: 26th September 2018 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Indian army soldiers arrive at the site of a gun battle with suspected militants at Kakriyal village, in Jhajjar Kotli, 35 kilometers from Jammu, India, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. | (File | AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A top Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist of Pakistani origin, who was responsible for gunning down Army Major Satish Dhayia, was among two militants killed in an encounter in the apple town of Sopore in North Kashmir early Wednesday, police said.

With these deaths, the number of ultras killed in the past 12 days in Kashmir has gone up to 18, they said.

Abu Maaz, who had been active since 2015, was killed, along with Abdul Majeed alias 'Sameer', a resident of Bomai in Sopore, they said.

Giving details, the police said during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday a joint search operation was launched with para-military forces and army following a credible intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in the Nowpora area of Tujjer in Sopore.

"During the searches, hiding terrorists fired on the search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were eliminated," a police spokesman said.

"On the basis of materials recovered, one of the slain terrorists has been identified as Abu Maaz of Pakistani origin who had been operating as the top commander of LeT in north Kashmir," the spokesman said.

The spokesman said Maaz was involved in a series of attacks on security forces and killings of civilians.

He was active in North Kashmir, particularly Sopore and Handwara.

Maaz had masterminded an attack on an Army convoy in Handwara in February last year, in which 31-year-old Major Satish Dhaiya was killed.

Three terrorists -- Abu Saad, Abu Maviya and Abu Darda -- were killed in that encounter, but Abu Maaz had managed to escape after gunning down the Army Major.

Since then, he was among the most wanted terrorists in North Kashmir.

With these two deaths, the number of militants killed in the past 12 days in Kashmir has gone up to 18.

Five militants each were killed in Kulgam district of South Kashmir and Bandipore in North Kashmir during this period.

Another five terrorist were gunned down in Tangdhar of North Kashmir and one was killed at Tral in Awantipura of South Kashmir.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lashkar-e-Toiba Abu Maaz Sopore Encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours