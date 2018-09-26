Home Nation

Woman injured after falling off from roof of speeding Punjab Police jeep

The matter came to light after CCTV footage emerged showing the woman being carried on the roof of the jeep driven by a police official.

Published: 26th September 2018 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

File Image for Representational Purposes.

By IANS

AMRITSAR: A woman was admitted to a hospital in Amritsar with injuries on Wednesday after she fell off the roof of a speeding Punjab Police jeep.

She was forcibly put there by the Punjab Police Crime Branch personnel, police sources said.

The matter came to light after CCTV footage emerged showing the woman being carried on the roof of the jeep driven by a police official. She was caught falling in one of the videos as the speeding vehicle took a sharp turn in an area of Amritsar district.

The CCTV footage showed her falling on the road as the vehicle sped away. She was then seen getting up and trying to run away.

According to informed sources, some passersby had helped the woman and taken her to a hospital nearby. She had a head injury, besides others.

As per information, the unidentified woman was put on the jeep roof by the Punjab Police personnel as a 'punishment' after she objected to her husband being taken away by them.

The police had gone to her house in the Chawinda Devi area of Amritsar district to question her father-in-law in connection with a property dispute case.

As they could not find him, they wanted to take away her husband which she vehemently opposed. It was then that they punished her by putting her on the roof of their jeep.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours