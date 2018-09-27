Home Nation

64-year-old activist pursuing a case against UP CM Yogi Adityanath arrested on rape charges

Superintendent of Police (City) Vinay Singh said Wednesday the woman was allegedly raped by Pervez Parvaz and another man Mahmood alias Jumman, described as an 'occultist'.

Published: 27th September 2018 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: A 64-year-old man, who has been pursuing a criminal case in various courts against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath since 2007, has been arrested allegedly for raping a woman.

Superintendent of Police (City) Vinay Singh said Wednesday the woman was allegedly raped by Pervez Parvaz and another man Mahmood alias Jumman, described as an 'occultist'.

The woman was assaulted when she had come to Jumman for treatment of some ailment, the officer said.

A medical examination has confirmed rape, he added.

He said while Parvaz was arrested Tuesday evening from a house in Nakhas area of Kotwali police station jurisdiction, he was remanded in judicial custody Wednesday.

The police is on lookout for his accomplice Jumman, the officer said.

On instance of Parvaz, a social activist, an FIR had been lodged at Kotwali police station in Gorakhpur against Adityanath and others on January 27, 2007 allegedly for promoting communal hatred between two sections of the society.

It was alleged that Adityanath's "hate speech" had triggered several incidents of violence that day.

The violence had continued for a few days.

Though a magisterial court later had taken cognisance of the chargesheet against Adityanath, the sessions court had set aside the magisterial court's order.

Parvaz then had moved the Allahabad High Court against the sessions court order.

Though the high court dismissed the Parvaz's plea against the sessions court order, he subsequently moved the Supreme Court.

The apex court last month sought the Uttar Pradesh government's stand on his plea challenging the dropping of the 2007 Gorakhpur riots case involving Adityanath.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
rape Pervez Parvaz

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours