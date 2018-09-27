Home Nation

New video showing VHP members assaulting Muslim man goes viral 

In the new video, some men, allegedly belonging to the VHP, are seen assaulting the man and shouting, "Have you come hear to study or propagate love jihad."

Published: 27th September 2018 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 11:30 PM   |  A+A-

(Twitter ScreenGrab | @qazifarazahmad)

By PTI

MEERUT Days after a video of Uttar Pradesh Police officials assaulting a medical student for being in a relationship with a Muslim man went viral, a new video purportedly showing the man being thrashed by activists of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has surfaced.

In the new video, some men, allegedly belonging to the VHP, are seen assaulting the man and shouting, "Have you come hear to study or propagate love jihad."

The police have detained 18 people associated with the VHP in connection with the incident, a senior officer said.

The police have registered a case against 20-25 more unidentified people, the officer added.

The video that earlier went viral, showed a Dial 100 police team asking objectionable, religion-related questions from the inter-faith couple and making woman constable Priyanka beat up the Meerut Medical College woman student inside a police jeep.

Three police personnel, including the woman constable, were suspended Tuesday for allegedly misbehaving with the woman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Muslim man beaten Vishva Hindu Parishad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fathima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, during the trailer launch event. (Photo | AP)
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting