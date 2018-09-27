Home Nation

Rafale deal: NCP says party chief Sharad Pawar hasn't given any clean chit to PM Modi, demands JPC probe

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik also reiterated the party's demands that the central government disclose the price of the fighter jets.

Published: 27th September 2018 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

SharadPawar

Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The NCP said Thursday that its chief Sharad Pawar has not given any clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Rafale issue, after the opposition leader's remarks that "people have no doubts" over the prime minister's intentions in the deal.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Nawab Malik also reiterated the party's demands that the central government disclose the price of the fighter jets and a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe the matter.

In an interview to a Marathi news channel, Pawar had said that he didn't think that people have doubts about Modi's intentions in the Rafale deal.

Pawar, a former Defence Minister, had also said that the Opposition's demand to share technical details relating to the fighter jets "made no sense".

He, however, said there was no harm for the government to disclose prices of the aircraft.

Malik said Thursday that the media reports over Pawar's statement are "confusing and misleading".

"He (Pawar) has not made any statement defending Modi nor has he given any clean chit (in the Rafale deal matter)," the NCP leader said.

Malik said what Pawar meant was that people initially didn't have doubts about the prime minister.

"What Pawar saheb said was that the way the matter is being hushed up (by the government) and attention of people from the issue is being diverted, the doubt is deepening," Malik said.

In his interview, Pawar had also said that the way Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the government's side led to confusion in the minds of people.

Quoting Pawar, Malik said the government should share information about escalation of the fighter jets price.

"The way the BJP had insisted on forming a JPC in the Bofors deal in the 1980s, it should now allow formation of such a committee in connection with the Rafale issue too," Malik demanded.

His remarks came even as BJP chief Amit Shah lauded Sharad Pawar's comments and asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to believe his own ally who has put "national interests above party politics".

"I thank Sharad Pawar, a former Defence Minister and veteran MP, for placing national interests above party politics and speaking the truth.

Dear Rahul Gandhi, you would be wiser by believing your own ally and a leader of Pawar Saheb's stature," Shah tweeted.

He tagged the Congress president in his tweet which also attached a news story on Pawar's comments .

Meanwhile, Malik said NCP workers will observe a "maun vrat" (vow of silence) for three hours on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2.

The Congress has launched an offensive against the BJP government over the Rafale deal with France, alleging corruption and violation of rules.

The opposition party has accused the government of causing loss to the public exchequer and endangering national security by bypassing state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in favour of some businessman "friends" for awarding the offset contract.

The government as denied the charges.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sharad Pawar PM Modi Rafale Deal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fathima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, during the trailer launch event. (Photo | AP)
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting