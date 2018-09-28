Home Nation

Congress President Rahul Gandhi says note ban was for rich to change black money to white

Rahul Gandhi dared the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to disclose how much black money returned to the banking system.

Published: 28th September 2018 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | PTI)

By IANS

REWA: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on demonetisation, saying while the exercise forced innocent people to stand in serpentine queues, it helped the corrupt to convert their black money into white.

Addressing a gathering in Baikunthpur town of Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress leader said: "Note ban was brought with a promise to purge the system of black money... The common man was made to stand in queues across the country. But the fact is that the sole purpose of imposing demonetisation was to facilitate conversion of black money into white."

He also dared the Prime Minister to disclose how much black money returned to the banking system.

Gandhi is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. On Thursday, he visited Chitrakoot -- a religious town associated with Lord Rama -- in Satna district of the state where he offered prayers at the famous Kamta Nath temple.

Speaking at a public meeting in Chitrakoot, he had targeted Modi over the Rafale deal, saying the country's "chowkidar" (watchman) has committed "chori" (theft). He also held a road show while on his way to Rewa from Satna on Thursday night.

Sharpening his attack on Friday, the Congress President said: "As if note ban was not enough, now the government has brought 'Gabbar Singh Tax' (GST), which has hit the small traders hard, posing a serious threat to their livelihood. The money being collected in the name of GST is being used to fill the pockets of the likes of Anil Ambani."

Gandhi assured that with the return of the Congress party to power in the state, education and healthcare services will be put back on track and the government will work for every section of the society.

"Farmers' loans will be waived at the earliest and the youth with be provided jobs," he added.

