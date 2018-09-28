Home Nation

Mumbai diary

The 80-year-old taxidermy department of the century-old Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum in Mumbai is being digitised.

Published: 28th September 2018 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

File Image of Mumbai City. | AFP

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

Natural history to be digitised

Now, nature enthusiasts would be able to enjoy Mumbai’s natural history treasure online. The 80-year-old taxidermy department of the century-old Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum in Mumbai is being digitised. The department that started functioning as an independent entity in 1938 has specimens of 349 bird species, 77 animal species, 177 aquatic species and over 80 reptile species. Several of them are rare and endangered species such as Red Panda and Shekru. The museum administration is developing an app for online visitors. The app will have showcase the rare specimens, providing the visitors an opportunity to know about the natural history of the western metropolis.

Coastal Road to help Mumbai

The 30 km-long Coastal Road, which got a final nod from the standing committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation  earlier this week, will not only ease the traffic woes of the financial capital of the country, but also bring a sigh of relief to the citizen as it will come with a variety of much needed civic amenities. As much as 97 lakh square feet of area along the Mumbai coast will be reclaimed for the project of which only 22 per cent would be used for the road, according to sources who are privy to the project. The remaining area will have amenities ranging from jogging and cycling tracks to butterfly parks, public toilets and underground parking lots. The C13,000 crore project is likely to be completed within seven years.

Fines fail to bring cleanliness
In a recent internal survey, the Western Railway found out that some of the most crowded stations on suburban route in Mumbai are also the dirtiest ones. Moreover, the policy to penalise commuters has failed to bring in the much needed cleanliness. The Western Railway has appointed contractors to clean the stations and has given rights to ticket checkers to penalise commuters who are found littering inside stations. Under the scheme, commuters caught spitting at the railway stations or throwing plastic are fined. Over C4 lakh was collected from over 52,000 commuters in two years. However, this action failed to bring in cleanliness at  Dadar, Andheri and Churchgate stations.

Mumbai likely to  face water cuts
The current dry spell might lead to water crisis in Mumbai. According to the figures released by the water supply department of the BMC, reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai currently do not have adequate water to last till the onset of next monsoon. The city uses about 3,800 million litres of water every day. Accounting in losses of about 150 million litres every day that take place during water supply from the seven reservoirs in Thane and Palghar districts, about 100-150 km away from Mumbai, the need goes up to 3,950 MLD. This means around 14.41 lakh MLD is needed every year. But, the reservoirs currently have only 13.40 lakh MLD. If dry spell extends, the city will have water cuts soon.

Abhijit Mulye

Our correspondent  in Maharashtra

abhijit.mulye@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
taxidermy department hhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fathima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, during the trailer launch event. (Photo | AP)
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting