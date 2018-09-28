Home Nation

Narendra Modi speaks to Abhilash Tomy, enquires about his health

Abhilash Tomy, participating in the GGR-2018 was caught in a huge storm on last Friday, 5,020 km from Cape Comorin, India, and 3,500 km from Perth, Australia, in the Indian Ocean.

Published: 28th September 2018 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

Abhilash Tomy

Abhilash Tomy (Photo | Facebook/ Abhilash Tomy)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Indian Naval Commander Abhilash Tomy, who was rescued four days after he was seriously injured and stranded in a boat race and said that every Indian is praying for his quick recovery.

Modi also complimented the rescue teams who were involved in his rescue.

"Spoke to Abhilash Tomy and enquired about his wellbeing. Every Indian is praying for his quick recovery. I also compliment the teams that were involved in his rescue," Modi said.

"I have fond memories of my meeting with Abhilash, when he came with the team of INSV Tarini," the Prime Minister said attaching the photographs of the naval officer.

The naval sailor-cum-sportsperson participating in the GGR-2018 was caught in a huge storm on last Friday, 5,020 km from Cape Comorin, India, and 3,500 km from Perth, Australia, in the Indian Ocean.

His boat, SV Thuriya, had overturned while he was virtually left paralysed with severe back injuries but managed to relay messages to various authorities from his satphone.

He was picked up by a French fishing vessel Osiris on Monday, which had responded to a call for a massive joint operation launched by Indian and Australian authorities.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Modi Abhilash Tomy INSV Tarini GGR-2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fathima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, during the trailer launch event. (Photo | AP)
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting