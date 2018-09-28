Sushma Swaraj discusses economy, security with BRICS foreign ministers 

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday attended the customary BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting here on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session and exchanged views on matters of global political, economic and security significance.

BRICS is an association of five major emerging national economies -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Minister of Foreign Relations of Brazil, Aloysio Nunes Ferreira, chaired the Thursday's meeting, that was also attended by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Lindiwe Sisulu, Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi, an official satetement said.

EAM @SushmaSwaraj delivering her statement at the BRICS Ministerial Meeting on margins of #UNGA : While BRICS has taken several impressive strides in the last decade, we still need to consolidate BRICS amongst the five of us further. Full statement at https://t.co/ekJkSeMzG6 pic.twitter.com/kqRnrFQQsO — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 27, 2018

EAM @SushmaSwaraj and Foreign Ministers of Brazil, China, Russia and South Africa pose for a Group photograph before the #BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting on the margins of the #UNGA . pic.twitter.com/LNfhwFDMIh — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 27, 2018

Visible bonhomie among IBSA Foreign Ministers EAM @SushmaSwaraj, Brazil Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunez Ferreira and South Africa Foreign Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. pic.twitter.com/Dl24cPWO63 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 27, 2018

Reiterating our commitment to South-South cooperation! EAM @SushmaSwaraj speaking at the 9th IBSA Trilateral Ministerial Commission : IBSA countries share common values, aspirations, and vision for development that binds us together. Full statement at https://t.co/YC6MfLSO4w pic.twitter.com/QNygy1PlHz — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 27, 2018

Swaraj exchanged views with BRICS Ministers on matters of global political, economic, and security significance.

She was briefed on preparations for the upcoming BRICS Chairmanship of Brazil for 2019.

Swaraj congratulated South Africa for a successful Johannesburg BRICS Summit in July 2018 and extended India's full support to Brazil for their BRICS chairship in 2019.