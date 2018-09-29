Home Nation

BJP-IPFT meeting resolves alliance impasse in Tripura

Published: 29th September 2018 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

By UNI

AGARTALA: The BJP-IPFT coordination committee meeting at the residence of deputy chief minister Jishnu Dev Varma last night resolved the impasse over the appointment of the chairman of block advisory committees (BAC) under autonomous district council (ADC) but could not finalise the candidates for upcoming Loksabha elections.

According to report, the meeting decided to appoint six BAC chairmen from IPFT and rest of the blocks will be under BJP.

However, the decision of appointment of chairman in Lefunga and Killa blocks for which IPFT has been fighting, was referred to the court of the presidents of both the parties.

The BJP president and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and IPFT president and Revenue Minister N C Debbarma would sit soon to finalise the post of chairman in both the trouble-torn blocks and some other issues including distribution of top posts of different public sector undertakings.

The party sources said that BJP had turned down the demand of their nominee as alliance candidate in east Tripura reserved seat in Loksabha and indicated that BJP will not have any objection if IPFT gave separate candidate for the seat but BJP is firm to fight both the Loksabha constituencies.

"The meeting has resolved to pass on message to the grassroots level workers of both the parties to maintain peace and not to indulge any step, which may cause harm in BJP-IPFT alliance and provide space for opposition," said a senior BJP leader here today adding that the meeting was successful and would yield better result.

Meanwhile, IPFT spokesman Mangal Debbarma expressed satisfaction over constitution of high level committee by MHA to look at the socio-economic, cultural and linguistic issues of tribal, as per the commitment of BJP before forging alliance with IPFT ahead of assembly elections and indicated that the party might drop their core demand of Tipraland for the time being until the committee submits report.

