Home Nation

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar clearing files from hospital: Goa minister

Parrikar is undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, for a pancreatic ailment.

Published: 29th September 2018 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Manohar Parrikar

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar (File | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's hospitalisation has not hampered administrative work in the state as he is clearing official files from New Delhi's AIIMS, a senior minister said Saturday.

Parrikar is undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, for a pancreatic ailment.

"The chief minister is clearing all the files from the hospital. Whatever files are being sent, he is clearing them within two-three days. No files are pending," said Goa Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Sudin Dhavalikar.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function, where a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with the Portuguese government on water supply and sanitation.

Dhavalikar said as per directions of Parrikar, state Cabinet members will hold a review meeting every Wednesday to discuss administrative issues.

After that, a report on the meeting will be placed before the chief minister, he added "We all ministers are capable of holding the (respective) charge.

We are handling all the issues of the state," he said, adding that "the administrative work is being monitored by the chief secretary".

Parrikar, 62, is admitted in the AIIMS since September 15.

He earlier underwent treatment in the US.

The political situation in Goa has attracted a lot of attention in the last few weeks due to Parrikar's absence from office following ill health.

Over a week ago, a three-member BJP team visited Goa to assess the political situation.

After the visit, the BJP said Parrikar will continue to head the party-led government.

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), to which Dhavalikar belongs, the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three Independents are backing the BJP-led government in the state.

A few days ago, Congress legislators in Goa had met Governor Mridula Sinha and demanded a floor test by the BJP-led government to prove its majority in the Assembly in view of Parrikar's absence.

However, the BJP and its allies have maintained that they have the numbers and there was no threat to the government.

In the 40-member Goa Assembly, the Congress has 16 seats, followed by the BJP (14).

Goa is being ruled by the BJP with the support of the GFP (3 MLAs), the MGP (3), Independents (3) and NCP (1).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manohar Parrikar AIIMS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
All successful fighters come from slums: Mike Tyson
Fuel price hike: Petrol, diesel touch new heights
Gallery
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead
India beat Bangladesh by three wickets to win their seventh Asia Cup title in a pulsating last-ball finish. (Photo | AP)
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma's men lift Asia Cup 2018 after close-fought final