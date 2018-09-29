Home Nation

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi attacks ABVP for insulting Madhya Pradesh professor

According to news reports, ABVP activists called the government college professor in Mandsaur "anti-national" when he asked them not to raise slogans outside his classroom.

Published: 29th September 2018 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday criticised activists of the right-wing student body Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for insulting a senior professor in Madhya Pradesh.

"A teacher was insulted by student leaders of ruling party in Mandsaur. A professor is touching the feet of the students who are threatening them. What kind of sacraments is being followed in the country where teachers are regarded as God. What kind of treatment is this...," Gandhi tweeted.

According to news reports, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated student organisation ABVP activists called the government college professor in Mandsaur "anti-national" when he asked them not to raise slogans outside his classroom.

A video that emerged on Thursday showed the professor, apparently upset, running after ABVP activists to touch their feet even as they tried to stop him.

