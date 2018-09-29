Home Nation

Conspirators who tried to pitch communities against each other would be jailed: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

“A conspiracy against the nation has been unearthed by the police. and the court has no doubt over the material evidence submitted,” he said.

MUMBAI: On Friday, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis vowed to take action on those pitching communities against each other.

“I welcome the court observations. They have proved that the probe initiated by the state police was completely according to the law. Now, we shall approach the lower courts with evidence and ensure that all the conspirators who tried to spread hatred, pitch communities against each other, who conspired to kill the PM are jailed,” Fadnavis said.

Later, Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesam said his force has evidence against the activists and shall collect more if needed. “We were confident from the day one,” the senior officer added.

