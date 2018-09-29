Home Nation

Court grants bail to co-accused in sexual assault case against Asaram Bapu

Justice Vijay Bishnoi granted the relief to Sanchita Gupta alias Shilpi, who was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by a trial court, on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and two surety bonds.

Published: 29th September 2018 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

Shilpi, a key aide of Asaram Bapu and co-accused in a sexual assault case. (File | PTI)

By PTI

JODHPUR: The Rajasthan High Court on Saturday suspended the sentence of a co-accused in Asaram sexual assault case and granted her bail, her lawyer said here.

Justice Vijay Bishnoi granted the relief to Sanchita Gupta alias Shilpi, who was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by a trial court, on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and two surety bonds each of Rs 1 lakh.

"She had challenged her sentence in the high court. The arguments on the appeal had completed on Wednesday and the court had reserved the order," said her counsel Mahesh Bora.

The high court observed that the prosecution failed to establish any direct link and evidence that Sanchita Gupta had sent the victim girl and her parents to self-styled godman and main accused Asaram in Jodhpur at Manai-based ashram, the lawyer said citing the court order.

"This sentence will remain suspended until the final disposal of her appeal pending in the high court. She will have to appear in the trial court once in a year, in January, until the disposal of the appeal," Bora said.

The court also observed that neither the girl nor her parents were in contact, whatsoever, with the applicant Shilpi after leaving the gurukul at Chhindwara where the victim girl studied, the lawyer said.

The trial court had sentenced Asaram to life imprisonment and another co-accused Sharad to 20 years.

All of them have appealed in the high court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asaram Bapu Sexual Assault Case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Bollywood actors Aamir Khan speaks as Katrina Kaif looks on during the trailer launch of their upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan in Mumbai on Thursday Sept 27 2018. | PTI
Aamir Khan borrows mom’s Soorma for Thugs Of Hindostan
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead